Which of the following sources is most commonly used to learn about the chemical properties, hazards, and safe handling of a chemical substance?
A
Graduated cylinder
B
Laboratory notebook
C
Safety Data Sheet (SDS)
D
Periodic Table
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks for the most common source used to learn about chemical properties, hazards, and safe handling of a chemical substance.
Recall that a Graduated Cylinder is a measuring instrument used to measure liquid volumes, not a source of chemical information.
Recognize that a Laboratory Notebook is used to record experimental observations and data, but it does not provide standardized safety or chemical property information.
Know that the Periodic Table provides elemental information such as atomic number, atomic mass, and general element properties, but it does not include detailed safety or handling instructions.
Identify that the Safety Data Sheet (SDS) is a standardized document specifically designed to provide detailed information on chemical properties, hazards, safe handling, and emergency measures, making it the correct and most commonly used source.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules