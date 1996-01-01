Which of the following conditions is an example of a chemical change?
A
Water boiling to form steam
B
Salt dissolving in water
C
Ice melting into liquid water
D
Iron rusting when exposed to moisture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: Physical changes affect the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if the substance's chemical identity changes:
1. Water boiling to form steam: This is a phase change from liquid to gas, but the chemical formula H\_2O remains the same, so it is a physical change.
2. Salt dissolving in water: The salt dissociates into ions but does not change its chemical identity, so this is a physical change.
3. Ice melting into liquid water: This is a phase change from solid to liquid, with no change in chemical composition, so it is a physical change.
4. Iron rusting when exposed to moisture: This involves iron reacting with oxygen and water to form iron oxide, a new substance, indicating a chemical change.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules