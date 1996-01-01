Which statement describes a chemical property of water?
A
Water is colorless and odorless.
B
Water has a density of 1.0 g/cm^3 at 4^ext{o}C.
C
Water freezes at 0^ext{o}C.
D
Water reacts with sodium to produce hydrogen gas.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts or changes into a new substance.
Analyze each statement to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
- "Water is colorless and odorless" describes observable characteristics without changing water's identity, so it is a physical property.
- "Water has a density of 1.0 g/cm^3 at 4^\text{o}C" is a measurable physical property related to mass and volume.
- "Water freezes at 0^\text{o}C" describes a phase change, which is a physical change, so this is a physical property.
- "Water reacts with sodium to produce hydrogen gas" describes a chemical reaction where water changes into new substances, indicating a chemical property.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules