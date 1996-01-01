Which statement best describes the relationship between elements and compounds?
A
Compounds are mixtures of different elements.
B
Compounds are pure substances that cannot be broken down into simpler substances.
C
Elements combine chemically to form compounds.
D
Elements and compounds have identical chemical properties.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom, while a compound is a pure substance formed when two or more different elements chemically combine in fixed proportions.
Recognize that compounds are not mixtures; mixtures contain substances physically combined without fixed ratios, whereas compounds have atoms bonded chemically.
Recall that compounds can be broken down into simpler substances (elements) by chemical means, so the statement that compounds cannot be broken down is incorrect.
Note that elements and compounds have different chemical properties because compounds have new properties resulting from the chemical combination of elements.
Conclude that the best description is that elements combine chemically to form compounds, highlighting the chemical bonding and formation of new substances.
