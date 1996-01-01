Which of the following statements is NOT true about iron?
A
Iron can form compounds in both +2 and +3 oxidation states.
B
Iron readily reacts with oxygen to form rust.
C
Iron is a nonmetal and does not conduct electricity.
D
Iron is magnetic at room temperature.
Step 1: Understand the nature of iron as an element. Iron is a transition metal, which means it is a metal and has metallic properties such as electrical conductivity and magnetism.
Step 2: Review the oxidation states of iron. Iron commonly forms compounds in the +2 (ferrous) and +3 (ferric) oxidation states, which is a well-known characteristic of this element.
Step 3: Consider iron's reaction with oxygen. Iron readily reacts with oxygen in the presence of moisture to form iron oxides, commonly known as rust, which is a typical chemical behavior of iron.
Step 4: Analyze the statement about iron being a nonmetal and not conducting electricity. Since iron is a metal, it conducts electricity well, so this statement contradicts the known properties of iron.
Step 5: Confirm iron's magnetic property at room temperature. Iron is ferromagnetic at room temperature, meaning it is magnetic, which supports the truth of this statement.
