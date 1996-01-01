Which statement best describes the structure of atoms?
A
Atoms are solid spheres with no internal structure.
B
Atoms are made up of only electrons and protons, with no neutrons present.
C
Atoms consist of a dense nucleus containing protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons in defined energy levels.
D
Atoms have electrons and neutrons located together in the nucleus, while protons orbit around the nucleus.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about the fundamental structure of atoms, which is a key concept in atomic theory.
Recall that atoms are composed of three main subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons.
Recognize that protons and neutrons are located together in a small, dense central region called the nucleus.
Know that electrons are found outside the nucleus, arranged in specific energy levels or shells around the nucleus.
Use this knowledge to evaluate each statement and identify the one that correctly describes the atomic structure as having a dense nucleus with protons and neutrons, and electrons in defined energy levels surrounding it.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules