When baking a cake, is the process considered a chemical change or a physical change?
A
Neither chemical nor physical change
B
Physical change
C
Both chemical and physical change
D
Chemical change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Consider the baking process: When baking a cake, heat causes ingredients like flour, sugar, and eggs to react and form new compounds, such as the browning of the crust and the setting of the batter.
Identify evidence of chemical change: The changes in color, texture, and the production of gases (like carbon dioxide from leavening agents) indicate new substances are formed.
Recognize that physical changes may also occur: For example, melting butter or mixing ingredients involves physical changes, but the overall baking process is dominated by chemical changes.
Conclude that baking a cake is primarily a chemical change because the original substances undergo chemical reactions to create a new product with different properties.
