Which of the following chemical reactions is an example of a single substance breaking down into simpler substances?
A
C + O2 → CO2
B
H2 + Cl2 → 2HCl
C
2H2O2 → 2H2O + O2
D
NaCl + AgNO3 → AgCl + NaNO3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a decomposition reaction: it is a type of chemical reaction where a single compound breaks down into two or more simpler substances.
Examine each given reaction to identify if it involves one reactant breaking down into multiple products.
For the reaction $\mathrm{C + O_2 \rightarrow CO_2}$, note that there are two reactants combining to form one product, so this is a synthesis reaction, not decomposition.
For the reaction $\mathrm{H_2 + Cl_2 \rightarrow 2HCl}$, two reactants combine to form one product, which is also a synthesis reaction.
For the reaction $\mathrm{2H_2O_2 \rightarrow 2H_2O + O_2}$, observe that one compound, hydrogen peroxide, breaks down into two simpler substances, water and oxygen, which fits the definition of a decomposition reaction.
