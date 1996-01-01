In the chemical reaction that occurs when baking cookies, which of the following is considered a product of the reaction?
A
Heat energy absorbed from the oven
B
New compounds such as carbon dioxide and water
C
Unchanged flour and sugar
D
Raw dough
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. Reactants are the starting substances, while products are the new substances formed as a result of the reaction.
Step 2: Identify the substances involved in baking cookies. Raw dough, flour, and sugar are reactants or starting materials, while heat energy is a form of energy input, not a chemical substance.
Step 3: Recognize that during baking, chemical reactions occur that transform the raw ingredients into new compounds. These new compounds include substances like carbon dioxide (which helps the dough rise) and water (produced during the reaction).
Step 4: Conclude that the products of the baking reaction are the new chemical compounds formed, such as carbon dioxide and water, rather than the unchanged ingredients or energy absorbed.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct identification of products in this context is the new compounds formed during baking, not the raw materials or heat energy.
