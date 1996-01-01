Which one of the following compounds utilizes both ionic and covalent bonding?
A
NaCl
B
CH_4
C
MgO
D
KNO_3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between ionic and covalent bonds. Ionic bonds form between metals and nonmetals through the transfer of electrons, while covalent bonds form between nonmetals by sharing electrons.
Step 2: Analyze each compound to identify the types of atoms involved and the bonding present. For example, NaCl and MgO are composed of metal and nonmetal atoms, indicating ionic bonding.
Step 3: Look at CH_4 (methane), which consists of carbon and hydrogen, both nonmetals, so it contains only covalent bonds.
Step 4: Examine KNO_3 (potassium nitrate). Potassium (K) is a metal, and the nitrate ion (NO_3^-) is a polyatomic ion containing covalently bonded nitrogen and oxygen atoms. The bond between K^+ and NO_3^- is ionic, while within NO_3^- the bonds are covalent.
Step 5: Conclude that KNO_3 contains both ionic bonding (between K^+ and NO_3^-) and covalent bonding (within the NO_3^- ion), making it the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules