Which of the following is an example of a chemical property of matter?
A
Melting point
B
Ability to rust
C
Density
D
Color
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Identify the options given: Melting point, Ability to rust, Density, and Color.
Recognize that melting point, density, and color are physical properties because they describe characteristics that do not involve changing the substance's chemical identity.
Note that 'ability to rust' refers to a chemical property because rusting involves a chemical reaction (oxidation) that changes the substance's composition.
Conclude that the example of a chemical property among the options is the 'ability to rust' because it describes how the substance reacts chemically.
