Understand the SI units of length and their relative sizes compared to a meter. The meter (m) is the base unit for length in the International System of Units (SI).
Recall the prefixes used in SI units that indicate multiples or fractions of the base unit. For example, 'kilo-' means 1000 times the base unit, 'centi-' means one hundredth, 'milli-' means one thousandth, and 'micro-' means one millionth.
Compare each option to the meter by converting them into meters: a kilometer (km) is 1000 meters, a centimeter (cm) is 0.01 meters, a millimeter (mm) is 0.001 meters, and a micrometer (μm) is 0.000001 meters.
Identify which unit is larger than a meter by looking for the unit with a conversion factor greater than 1 meter. Since a kilometer equals 1000 meters, it is greater than a meter.
Conclude that among the given options, the kilometer is the SI unit for length that is greater than a meter.
Watch next
Master SI Units with a bite sized video explanation from Jules