Which of the following substances reacts vigorously when mixed with water?
A
Silicon dioxide (SiO_2)
B
Sodium (Na)
C
Copper (Cu)
D
Carbon dioxide (CO_2)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of each substance listed: Silicon dioxide (SiO_2), Sodium (Na), Copper (Cu), and Carbon dioxide (CO_2).
Recall that substances that react vigorously with water are typically highly reactive metals or compounds that produce a noticeable chemical reaction such as heat, gas, or a change in solution.
Consider Sodium (Na), an alkali metal known for its vigorous reaction with water, producing sodium hydroxide (NaOH) and hydrogen gas (H_2), often with heat and sometimes flames. The reaction is: $\mathrm{2Na + 2H_2O \rightarrow 2NaOH + H_2}$.
Evaluate Silicon dioxide (SiO_2) and Copper (Cu), which are generally inert or very slow to react with water under normal conditions, meaning they do not react vigorously.
Consider Carbon dioxide (CO_2), which dissolves in water to form carbonic acid (H_2CO_3) but does not react vigorously; this is a mild, equilibrium process rather than a vigorous reaction.
