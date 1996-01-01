Which statement describes a chemical property of copper?
A
Copper has a reddish-brown color.
B
Copper can be drawn into thin wires.
C
Copper is a good conductor of electricity.
D
Copper reacts with oxygen to form copper(II) oxide.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts or changes into a new substance.
Analyze each statement to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property. For example, color, malleability (drawing into wires), and electrical conductivity are physical properties because they do not involve changing the substance's chemical identity.
Identify the statement that involves a chemical change or reaction. The statement 'Copper reacts with oxygen to form copper(II) oxide' describes a chemical property because it involves copper undergoing a chemical reaction to form a new compound.
Recall that a chemical property is often demonstrated by a substance's ability to react with other substances, such as oxygen, acids, or bases, resulting in a new product.
Conclude that the correct description of a chemical property of copper is its ability to react with oxygen to form copper(II) oxide, as this involves a chemical transformation.
