Which of the following is the most stable monatomic ion formed from iodine?
A
I^{2−}
B
I^{2+}
C
I^+
D
I^−
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the stability of monatomic ions depends on achieving a noble gas electron configuration, which corresponds to a full octet of electrons in the valence shell.
Recall that iodine (I) has 7 valence electrons because it is in group 17 of the periodic table, so it tends to gain 1 electron to complete its octet, forming the I⁻ ion.
Analyze each ion: I^{2−} would mean iodine gains 2 electrons, resulting in an electron configuration that is less common and less stable due to increased electron-electron repulsion; I^{2+} and I^{+} mean iodine loses electrons, which is less favorable because it disrupts the stable octet and requires removing electrons from a filled shell.
Recognize that the I⁻ ion has a complete octet and is the most stable because it achieves the electron configuration of the noble gas xenon (Xe), making it energetically favorable.
Conclude that among the given options, I⁻ is the most stable monatomic ion formed from iodine due to its full octet and lower energy state.
