Which of the following best describes table sugar (sucrose)?
A
It is a compound because it consists of two or more elements chemically bonded together.
B
It is an element because it is made up of only one type of atom.
C
It is a solution because it dissolves in water.
D
It is a mixture because it contains different substances physically combined.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms involved: an element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom; a compound is a substance formed when two or more different elements are chemically bonded together; a mixture is a physical combination of two or more substances; a solution is a homogeneous mixture where one substance is dissolved in another.
Identify the composition of table sugar (sucrose): it is made up of carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O) atoms chemically bonded in a specific ratio and structure.
Since sucrose contains more than one type of element chemically bonded, it fits the definition of a compound rather than an element or a mixture.
Although sucrose can dissolve in water forming a solution, the question asks about the nature of sucrose itself, not its behavior in water, so it is not best described as a solution.
Conclude that the best description of sucrose is that it is a compound because it consists of two or more elements chemically bonded together.
