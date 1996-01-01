What typically occurs when a metal is placed into an acidic solution?
A
The metal remains unchanged and does not react.
B
The metal forms a precipitate with the acid.
C
The metal dissolves without any gas being produced.
D
The metal reacts with the acid to produce hydrogen gas.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when a metal is placed into an acidic solution, a chemical reaction often occurs between the metal and the acid.
Recall that many metals react with acids to produce a salt and hydrogen gas. This is a classic single displacement reaction.
Write the general reaction equation for a metal (M) reacting with an acid (HA): $$\text{M} + 2\text{HA} \rightarrow \text{M}A_2 + \text{H}_2$$ where $$\text{M}A_2$$ represents the metal salt formed and $$\text{H}_2$$ is hydrogen gas.
Recognize that the production of hydrogen gas is a key indicator of this reaction, which can be observed as bubbling or fizzing in the solution.
Conclude that the metal does not remain unchanged, nor does it typically form a precipitate with the acid; instead, it dissolves by reacting and releasing hydrogen gas.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules