Which of the following is an example of a physical change?
A
Melting of ice
B
Burning of wood
C
Rusting of iron
D
Baking a cake
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not change its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze the options given: Melting of ice, Burning of wood, Rusting of iron, and Baking a cake.
Recognize that melting of ice involves a change in state from solid to liquid, which is a physical change because the chemical composition of H\_2O remains the same.
Identify that burning of wood, rusting of iron, and baking a cake all involve chemical reactions that produce new substances, indicating chemical changes.
Conclude that the example of a physical change among the options is the melting of ice.
