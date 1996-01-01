Which of the following chemical reactions involves the fewest oxygen atoms in the reactants?
A
2Na + Cl2 → 2NaCl
B
2H2 + O2 → 2H2O
C
2CO + O2 → 2CO2
D
C + O2 → CO2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of oxygen atoms present in the reactants of each given chemical reaction.
For the reaction $2Na + Cl_2 \rightarrow 2NaCl$, note that there are no oxygen atoms in the reactants because neither sodium (Na) nor chlorine gas (Cl_2) contains oxygen.
For the reaction $2H_2 + O_2 \rightarrow 2H_2O$, count the oxygen atoms in the reactants: $O_2$ contains 2 oxygen atoms.
For the reaction $2CO + O_2 \rightarrow 2CO_2$, count the oxygen atoms in the reactants: each $CO$ molecule has 1 oxygen atom, so 2 $CO$ molecules have 2 oxygen atoms, plus 2 oxygen atoms from $O_2$, totaling 4 oxygen atoms.
For the reaction $C + O_2 \rightarrow CO_2$, count the oxygen atoms in the reactants: $O_2$ contains 2 oxygen atoms.
Compare the total oxygen atoms in the reactants of each reaction to determine which has the fewest.
