Analyze each situation: - Inhibition of ATP synthase activity means ATP synthase cannot use the proton gradient to make ATP, but it does not itself allow protons to cross the membrane freely, so the gradient remains intact. - Addition of an uncoupling agent like dinitrophenol allows protons to bypass ATP synthase, collapsing the gradient. - Disruption of the membrane structure by detergents breaks the membrane integrity, causing loss of the gradient. - Opening of ion channels that allow protons to freely diffuse also dissipates the gradient.