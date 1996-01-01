Step 4: Evaluate the given statements: - 'Isotopes have different atomic numbers but the same mass number' is incorrect because isotopes have the same atomic number. - 'Isotopes have identical chemical properties but may have different physical properties' is correct. - 'Isotopes are atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons' is also correct and aligns with the definition. - 'Isotopes are atoms of different elements with the same number of protons' is incorrect because different elements have different numbers of protons.