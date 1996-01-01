Which of the following statements correctly describes isotopes?
A
Isotopes have different atomic numbers but the same mass number.
B
Isotopes have identical chemical properties but may have different physical properties.
C
Isotopes are atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons.
D
Isotopes are atoms of different elements with the same number of protons.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of isotopes. Isotopes are atoms of the same element, which means they have the same number of protons (same atomic number) but differ in the number of neutrons.
Step 2: Recognize that because isotopes have the same number of protons, they have identical chemical properties. Chemical behavior is primarily determined by the number of protons and electrons, which remain the same in isotopes.
Step 3: Note that isotopes can have different physical properties, such as mass and stability, because the number of neutrons affects the atomic mass and nuclear characteristics.
Step 4: Evaluate the given statements:
- 'Isotopes have different atomic numbers but the same mass number' is incorrect because isotopes have the same atomic number.
- 'Isotopes have identical chemical properties but may have different physical properties' is correct.
- 'Isotopes are atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons' is also correct and aligns with the definition.
- 'Isotopes are atoms of different elements with the same number of protons' is incorrect because different elements have different numbers of protons.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct descriptions of isotopes are that they are atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons and that they have identical chemical properties but may have different physical properties.
