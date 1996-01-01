Which of the following is a chemical property of matter?
A
Color
B
Ability to rust
C
Melting point
D
Density
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Review each option to determine if it involves a change in the substance's chemical identity:
Color is a physical property because it can be observed without changing the substance.
Melting point and density are physical properties because they describe physical changes or characteristics without altering the substance's chemical structure.
Ability to rust is a chemical property because it describes the substance's ability to react with oxygen and form a new substance (rust), indicating a chemical change.
