Which of the following best describes what it means if a fuel is very volatile?
A
It has a high ignition temperature.
B
It easily vaporizes at low temperatures.
C
It reacts slowly with oxygen.
D
It burns with a bright blue flame.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'volatile' in the context of chemistry: volatility refers to how readily a substance vaporizes, or changes from liquid to gas, at a given temperature.
Recall that a substance with high volatility has a low boiling point and evaporates easily, meaning it turns into vapor at relatively low temperatures.
Analyze the options given: 'high ignition temperature' relates to how much heat is needed to start burning, not volatility; 'reacts slowly with oxygen' relates to reaction rate; 'burns with a bright blue flame' describes flame color, not volatility.
Identify that 'easily vaporizes at low temperatures' directly describes a substance that is very volatile, because it emphasizes the ease of vaporization at low temperatures.
Conclude that the best description of a very volatile fuel is that it easily vaporizes at low temperatures, which aligns with the chemical meaning of volatility.
