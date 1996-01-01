Which characteristic of metals is primarily responsible for their ability to conduct electricity efficiently?
A
Strong ionic bonding
B
High electronegativity
C
Low density
D
The presence of delocalized valence electrons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that electrical conductivity in metals depends on the movement of charged particles, specifically electrons, through the material.
Recall that metals have a unique bonding structure called metallic bonding, where valence electrons are not bound to any specific atom but are free to move throughout the metal lattice.
Recognize that these free-moving or delocalized valence electrons act as charge carriers, allowing electric current to flow easily when a potential difference is applied.
Compare this to other options: strong ionic bonding involves fixed ions, high electronegativity relates to an atom's ability to attract electrons rather than conduct electricity, and low density does not directly affect electrical conductivity.
Conclude that the primary characteristic responsible for efficient electrical conductivity in metals is the presence of delocalized valence electrons.
