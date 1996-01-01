Which of the following uses of iron is primarily due to its chemical properties?
A
Iron is used to make structural beams for buildings.
B
Iron is used to manufacture cookware such as frying pans.
C
Iron is used to produce coins and medals.
D
Iron is used as a catalyst in the Haber process for ammonia synthesis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the difference between physical and chemical properties of iron. Physical properties relate to characteristics like strength, malleability, and appearance, while chemical properties involve how iron reacts with other substances.
Analyze each use of iron given in the problem: making structural beams, manufacturing cookware, producing coins and medals, and acting as a catalyst in the Haber process.
Recognize that using iron for structural beams, cookware, and coins primarily depends on its physical properties such as strength, heat conduction, and durability.
Understand that using iron as a catalyst in the Haber process involves its ability to facilitate a chemical reaction (the synthesis of ammonia) without being consumed, which is a chemical property.
Conclude that the use of iron as a catalyst in the Haber process is primarily due to its chemical properties, distinguishing it from the other uses that rely on physical properties.
