Which of the following statements correctly describes a difference between metals and nonmetals on the periodic table?
A
Metals tend to gain electrons to form anions, while nonmetals tend to lose electrons to form cations.
B
Metals are mostly found on the right side of the periodic table, while nonmetals are on the left.
C
Metals are generally good conductors of electricity, while nonmetals are poor conductors.
D
Metals are usually brittle, whereas nonmetals are malleable.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the general properties of metals and nonmetals on the periodic table. Metals are typically found on the left and center of the periodic table, while nonmetals are mostly on the right side.
Step 2: Recall that metals tend to lose electrons to form positive ions (cations), whereas nonmetals tend to gain electrons to form negative ions (anions). This is a fundamental difference in their chemical behavior.
Step 3: Consider the physical properties: metals are generally good conductors of electricity and heat, malleable (can be hammered into sheets), and ductile (can be drawn into wires). Nonmetals, on the other hand, are usually poor conductors and tend to be brittle when solid.
Step 4: Evaluate each statement in the problem based on these known properties. For example, the statement that metals gain electrons to form anions is incorrect because metals lose electrons.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct distinguishing statement is that metals are generally good conductors of electricity, while nonmetals are poor conductors, reflecting their fundamental physical property differences.
