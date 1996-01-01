Which system of measurement uses millimeters as a unit of length?
A
CGS (Centimeter-Gram-Second) System
B
Imperial System
C
SI (International System of Units)
D
US Customary System
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that different measurement systems use different base units for length. For example, the CGS system uses centimeters, the Imperial and US Customary systems use inches or feet, and the SI system uses meters.
Recognize that the millimeter (mm) is a subunit of the meter, where 1 meter equals 1000 millimeters.
Recall that the SI (International System of Units) is based on the meter as the fundamental unit of length, and millimeters are commonly used as a smaller unit within this system.
Note that the CGS system uses centimeters (cm) as the base unit of length, so millimeters are not the primary unit there.
Conclude that the system which uses millimeters as a unit of length is the SI system, since millimeters are derived from the meter, the SI base unit.
