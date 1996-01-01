Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

The half-life for the radioactive decay of C-14 is 5730 years and is independent of the initial concentration. How long does it take for 25% of the C-14 atoms in a sample of C-14 to decay?

Similar Solution

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.