Which of the following best explains the difference between a sulfur atom and a sulfur molecule?
A
A sulfur atom has a higher mass than a sulfur molecule.
B
A sulfur atom is a single S particle, while a sulfur molecule consists of multiple sulfur atoms bonded together.
C
A sulfur atom is always found as a gas, while a sulfur molecule is always a solid.
D
A sulfur atom contains more protons than a sulfur molecule.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between an atom and a molecule: An atom is a single unit of an element, while a molecule consists of two or more atoms chemically bonded together.
Recognize that a sulfur atom (S) is a single sulfur particle, containing a specific number of protons, neutrons, and electrons characteristic of sulfur.
Know that sulfur commonly exists as a molecule composed of multiple sulfur atoms bonded together, such as S8, which is the most stable and common form of elemental sulfur.
Compare the mass: A sulfur molecule has a greater mass than a single sulfur atom because it contains multiple atoms bonded together.
Conclude that the key difference is that a sulfur atom is a single particle, whereas a sulfur molecule is made up of multiple sulfur atoms bonded together, which explains their structural and mass differences.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules