Which of the following states of matter usually has the greatest density?
A
Gas
B
Liquid
C
Solid
D
Plasma
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that density is defined as mass per unit volume, given by the formula $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Understand that the density of a state of matter depends on how closely packed its particles are.
Compare the particle arrangement in each state: solids have particles tightly packed in a fixed structure, liquids have particles close but able to move past each other, gases have particles far apart, and plasma is an ionized gas with particles also far apart.
Since solids have particles packed most closely together, they generally have the greatest density compared to liquids, gases, and plasma.
Therefore, the state of matter with the greatest density is usually the solid state.
Watch next
Master Density Concepts with a bite sized video explanation from Jules