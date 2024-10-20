Once you have the total mass of the solution, use the density to find the volume. The formula for density is \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}} \). Rearrange this to find volume: \( \text{Volume} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{density}} \). Substitute the total mass of the solution and the density: \( \text{Volume} = \frac{\text{Total mass of solution}}{1.04 \text{ g/mL}} \).