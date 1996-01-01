How many neutrons are present in the most abundant isotope of platinum?
A
122
B
118
C
117
D
120
1
Identify the atomic number (Z) of platinum, which is the number of protons in the nucleus. For platinum, Z = 78.
Determine the mass number (A) of the most abundant isotope of platinum. The mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus. The most abundant isotope of platinum has a mass number of 198.
Use the formula to find the number of neutrons (N): $N = A - Z$.
Substitute the values into the formula: $N = 198 - 78$.
Calculate the difference to find the number of neutrons in the most abundant isotope of platinum.
