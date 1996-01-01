Consider the jar of jelly beans in the photo. To get an estimateof the number of beans in the jar you weigh six beansand obtain masses of 3.15, 3.12, 2.98, 3.14, 3.02, and 3.09 g.Then you weigh the jar with all the beans in it, and obtain amass of 2082 g. The empty jar has a mass of 653 g. Based onthese data, estimate the number of beans in the jar. Justifythe number of significant figures you use in your estimate.