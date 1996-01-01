Multiple Choice
When using dimensional analysis to convert from a smaller unit to a larger unit, which mathematical operation is typically performed?
2
views
If the distance between Washington, D.C. and New York City is 224.9 miles, determine the distance in centimeters.
A large scale ranching farm possesses 22.5 million acres with 5.0 x 10-5 % reserved for housing. Determine how many square kilometers this area for dwelling represents. (1 km = 0.6214 miles) (1 mile = 5280 ft) (1 acre = 43,560 ft2)