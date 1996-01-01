Understand that density is defined as mass per unit volume, given by the formula $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Recall the three common phases of water under normal conditions: solid (ice), liquid (water), and gas (steam), and consider plasma as a high-energy ionized state not typical for water under normal conditions.
Recognize that in the solid phase (ice), water molecules are arranged in a crystalline structure that is less dense than liquid water because of the open hexagonal lattice, which increases volume.
In the liquid phase, water molecules are more closely packed than in ice, resulting in a higher density because the molecules are free to move but remain close together.
In the gas phase (steam), water molecules are far apart, occupying a much larger volume, which leads to a much lower density compared to the liquid and solid phases.
