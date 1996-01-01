What is the approximate nuclear radius r of the isotope 208 82Pb (lead-208)?
A
0.53 \, \text{Å}
B
208 \, \text{fm}
C
7.1 \, \text{fm}
D
1.2 \, \text{fm}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the nuclear radius $r$ of an isotope can be estimated using the empirical formula:
$$r = r_0 \times A^{1/3}$$
where $r_0$ is a constant approximately equal to 1.2 fm (femtometers), and $A$ is the mass number (total number of protons and neutrons).
Identify the mass number $A$ for the isotope $^{208}_{82}\text{Pb}$. Here, $A = 208$.
Substitute the values into the formula:
$$r = 1.2 \, \text{fm} \times (208)^{1/3}$$
Calculate the cube root of 208, which represents how the radius scales with the size of the nucleus.
Multiply the constant $r_0$ by the cube root of 208 to find the approximate nuclear radius $r$ in femtometers.
