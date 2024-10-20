Apply Coulomb's Law: Lattice energy is proportional to the product of the charges of the ions and inversely proportional to the distance between them. The formula is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>L</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>k</mi><mo>⁢</mo><mi>Q</mi><mo>⁢</mo><mi>q</mi></mrow><mi>r</mi></mfrac></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>Q</mi></math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>q</mi></math> are the charges of the ions, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>r</mi></math> is the distance between ions, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>k</mi></math> is a constant.