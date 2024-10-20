Start by understanding the Arrhenius Equation, which is used to calculate the rate constant of a reaction at different temperatures. The equation is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>k</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>A</mi><mo>⁢</mo><msup><mi>e</mi><mo>⁢</mo><mfrac><mo>-</mo><mi>E</mi><mi>a</mi></mfrac></msup></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>k</mi></math> is the rate constant, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>A</mi></math> is the pre-exponential factor, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>E</mi><mi>a</mi></math> is the activation energy, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>R</mi></math> is the gas constant.