Multiple Choice

Using the Arrhenius Equation, what is the rate constant at 40°C for the reaction: Fe(phen)3 2+ + 3 H3O+ + 3 H2O → Fe(H2O)6 2+ + 3 phenH+, given that the activation energy, Ea, is 126 kJ/mol and the rate constant at 30°C is 9.8 × 10^-3 s^-1?