A scientist wants to create a plasma in the laboratory. Which of the following methods can be used to make a plasma?
A
Compressing a gas at room temperature to increase its density
B
Heating a gas to extremely high temperatures so that electrons are stripped from atoms
C
Dissolving a solid in water to form an aqueous solution
D
Cooling a gas to very low temperatures until it condenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what plasma is: Plasma is often called the fourth state of matter, consisting of a hot, ionized gas with free electrons and ions.
Recognize that to create plasma, atoms must be energized enough to lose electrons, which means ionization must occur.
Evaluate each method: Compressing a gas increases density but does not necessarily provide enough energy to ionize atoms; dissolving a solid in water forms a solution but does not create plasma; cooling a gas causes condensation, moving away from ionization.
Identify that heating a gas to extremely high temperatures provides sufficient energy to strip electrons from atoms, creating ions and free electrons, which is the defining characteristic of plasma.
Conclude that the method involving heating a gas to very high temperatures is the correct way to create plasma in the laboratory.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules