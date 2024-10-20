Multiple Choice

The decomposition of HI to H2 and I2 is a second-order reaction with a rate constant of 3.8 × 10⁻⁵ M⁻¹·s⁻¹ at a certain temperature. If the initial concentration of HI is 0.554 M, calculate the amount of time (in days) it will take to consume 72.4% of the initial concentration.