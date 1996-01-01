Which compound is primarily used in the production of asphalt?
A
Benzene
B
Ethanol
C
Methane
D
Bitumen
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: Asphalt is a material commonly used for paving roads and roofing, and it is derived from a specific type of hydrocarbon mixture.
Identify the compounds listed: Benzene, Ethanol, and Methane are individual chemical compounds, while Bitumen is a complex mixture of hydrocarbons.
Recall that Bitumen is the primary substance used in asphalt production because it is a thick, sticky form of petroleum residue that binds aggregates together.
Recognize that Benzene is an aromatic hydrocarbon used mainly as a solvent and in chemical synthesis, Ethanol is an alcohol used as a fuel and solvent, and Methane is a simple hydrocarbon gas used as a fuel.
Conclude that Bitumen, not the individual compounds listed, is the correct answer because it is the material specifically processed and used to make asphalt.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules