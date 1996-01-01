Which of the following elements is most likely to form basic compounds?
A
Sulfur (S)
B
Carbon (C)
C
Chlorine (Cl)
D
Sodium (Na)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that basic compounds typically form from elements that are metals, especially those in groups 1 and 2 of the periodic table, because they tend to lose electrons and form hydroxides (bases) in water.
Identify the nature of each element given: Sulfur (S) is a nonmetal, Carbon (C) is a nonmetal, Chlorine (Cl) is a halogen (nonmetal), and Sodium (Na) is an alkali metal.
Recall that alkali metals like Sodium (Na) readily lose one electron to form Na⁺ ions, which combine with hydroxide ions (OH⁻) to form strong bases such as sodium hydroxide (NaOH).
Recognize that nonmetals like Sulfur, Carbon, and Chlorine tend to form acidic or neutral compounds rather than basic ones.
Conclude that Sodium (Na) is most likely to form basic compounds because it is a metal that forms hydroxides, which are basic in nature.
