For a second-order reaction, what are the SI units of the rate constant k?
A
mol^{-1} L^{-1} s
B
s^{-1}
C
mol L^{-1} s^{-1}
D
mol^{-1} L s^{-1}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the general rate law for a second-order reaction: $\text{rate} = k [A]^2$, where $k$ is the rate constant and $[A]$ is the concentration of the reactant.
Understand that the rate of reaction has units of concentration per time, typically $\mathrm{mol \\cdot L^{-1} \\cdot s^{-1}}$.
Since the rate is $\mathrm{mol \\cdot L^{-1} \\cdot s^{-1}}$ and the concentration squared is $\left(\mathrm{mol \\cdot L^{-1}}\right)^2 = \mathrm{mol^2 \\cdot L^{-2}}$, set up the units equation: $[k] \times \mathrm{mol^2 \\cdot L^{-2}} = \mathrm{mol \\cdot L^{-1} \\cdot s^{-1}}$.
Solve for the units of $k$ by dividing both sides by $\mathrm{mol^2 \\cdot L^{-2}}$: $[k] = \frac{\mathrm{mol \\cdot L^{-1} \\cdot s^{-1}}}{\mathrm{mol^2 \\cdot L^{-2}}} = \mathrm{mol^{-1} \\cdot L \\cdot s^{-1}}$.
Conclude that the SI units of the rate constant $k$ for a second-order reaction are $\mathrm{mol^{-1} \\cdot L \\cdot s^{-1}}$.
