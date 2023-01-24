Hey everyone in this example, we need to identify the most acidic solution. Were given a solution of point to moller hydrogen sulfide .1 molar hydrochloric acid and a solution of .1 molar hydrochloric acid. What we should recognize based on these given acidic solutions is that our acids here, our binary assets where we have hydrogen bonded to another element and that element is likely going to be a halogen. We should recall the trend for binary assets where acid strength is going to increase as electro negativity and our atomic size increases of our non hydrogen adam. So we should recall that our halogen our in group seven a. of the periodic table. And if we recall our electro negativity trends, we're going to recall that it's going to increase as we go from the left to the top right of our periodic table. We also want to recall our trend for atomic radius, which increases as we go from the left to the bottom right of our periodic table. So right now we can so far rule out our first solution which is our solution of hydrogen sulfide due to the fact that it's not a halogen, sulfur is found in Group six A. And again, we said halogen our in group seven A. So we would recognize that because halogen our in group 78 and they have a higher value for electro negativity which would correspond to a greater asset strength. We can just rule out hydrogen sulfide and now consider our solution of hydrochloric acid versus hydroponic acid. So because chlorine and bromine are both allergens in group seven a. We're going to have to compare them based on their atomic radius. And what we would recognize is that for chlorine it's located across period three In group seven a. And then bromine is located across period four In Group seven A. And so therefore we would say that brahman is a larger adam based on its greater atomic radius Since it's in period four. So it's lower down. So we would say thus The solution of hydrochloric acid, which is given as a .1 molar solution is most acidic. So this would be our final answer to complete this example as the most acidic solution compared to hydrochloric acid and hydrogen sulfide, which we were able to rule out according to our given solutions. So what's boxed in is our final answer? I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video

