Which of the following is a characteristic of the noble gases?
A
They readily form ionic compounds with alkali metals.
B
They have high electrical conductivity in their elemental form.
C
They are typically solid at room temperature.
D
They are generally unreactive due to having a complete valence electron shell.
Recall that noble gases are elements found in Group 18 of the periodic table, such as helium, neon, and argon.
Understand that noble gases have a complete valence electron shell, which means their outermost electron energy level is full.
Recognize that having a full valence shell makes noble gases very stable and generally unreactive, as they do not need to gain, lose, or share electrons to achieve stability.
Evaluate the given options: they do not readily form ionic compounds because they are stable; they are gases at room temperature, not solids; and they do not have high electrical conductivity in elemental form.
Conclude that the key characteristic of noble gases is their general unreactivity due to their complete valence electron shell.
