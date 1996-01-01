Which of the following elements are known as the coinage elements?
A
Fe, Co, Ni
B
Cu, Ag, Au
C
Zn, Cd, Hg
D
Na, K, Rb
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that 'coinage elements' refer to a specific group of transition metals historically used to make coins due to their desirable properties such as malleability, resistance to corrosion, and attractive appearance.
Recall that the coinage elements are found in Group 11 of the periodic table, which includes copper (Cu), silver (Ag), and gold (Au).
Identify the elements in each option and check their group placement: Fe, Co, Ni are in Group 8-10; Zn, Cd, Hg are in Group 12; Na, K, Rb are alkali metals in Group 1.
Confirm that only Cu, Ag, and Au belong to Group 11 and are traditionally known as the coinage metals.
Conclude that the correct answer is the set containing Cu, Ag, and Au because these elements have been historically used for coinage.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules