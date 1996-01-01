Which of the following elements is classified as a metalloid?
A
Na
B
Si
C
O
D
Fe
1
Understand the classification of elements: Metals, nonmetals, and metalloids. Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.
Recall the position of each element in the periodic table: Sodium (Na) is an alkali metal, Oxygen (O) is a nonmetal, Iron (Fe) is a transition metal, and Silicon (Si) is located along the stair-step line that separates metals and nonmetals.
Identify the characteristic properties of metalloids, such as semiconducting behavior and intermediate electronegativity, which are typical of Silicon (Si).
Recognize that Silicon (Si) is commonly classified as a metalloid because it exhibits both metallic and nonmetallic properties.
Conclude that among the given options, Silicon (Si) is the element classified as a metalloid.
