Which of the following is an indicator that a chemical change has occurred during an experiment?
A
Change in size or shape of the substance
B
Formation of a precipitate
C
Change in the state of matter from solid to liquid
D
Dissolving of a solid in water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change:
1. Change in size or shape of the substance: This is a physical change because the substance's chemical identity remains the same.
2. Formation of a precipitate: This indicates a chemical change because a new solid substance forms from a solution, showing a new chemical product.
3. Change in the state of matter from solid to liquid: This is a physical change involving a phase change without altering chemical composition.
4. Dissolving of a solid in water: This is generally a physical change where the solid disperses but does not chemically transform.
