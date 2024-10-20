First, understand that the energy of a photon can be calculated using the equation: \( E = \frac{hc}{\lambda} \), where \( E \) is the energy of the photon, \( h \) is Planck's constant \( (6.626 \times 10^{-34} \text{ J s}) \), \( c \) is the speed of light \( (3.00 \times 10^8 \text{ m/s}) \), and \( \lambda \) is the wavelength of the photon.