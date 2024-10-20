Start by recalling the relationship between energy and wavelength, which is given by the equation: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>E</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>h</mi><mi>c</mi></mrow><mi>λ</mi></mfrac></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>E</mi></math> is the energy of the photon, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>h</mi></math> is Planck's constant, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>c</mi></math> is the speed of light, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>λ</mi></math> is the wavelength.